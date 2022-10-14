Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,673 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for about 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.07%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

