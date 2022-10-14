SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CAO Sells $37,820.00 in Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55.

NYSE:SJW opened at $62.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

