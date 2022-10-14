SKY (LON:SKY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Shares of Sky plc (LON:SKY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($20.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($20.88). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($20.87), with a volume of 75,802 shares traded.
SKY Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,727.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,727.50.
About SKY
Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.
