SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. SLM has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 72.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 48.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,527,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after buying an additional 217,689 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SLM by 8,011.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 123,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 121,619 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

