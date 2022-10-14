So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the September 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in So-Young International by 160.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in So-Young International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,151. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.80. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

