Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 53,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

