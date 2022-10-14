Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Down 6.5%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.63 and last traded at $84.80. 45,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,721,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 65.89%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

