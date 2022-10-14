SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the September 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SoftBank stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 509,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,405. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

SoftBank Corp. operates as an affiliate of paypay bank corporation with 14.87% indirect stakes.

