Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Up 1,427.4% in September

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a growth of 1,427.4% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SONN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

See Also

