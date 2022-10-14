Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Up 1,427.4% in September

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a growth of 1,427.4% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ:SONN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $9.62.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
