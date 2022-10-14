Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

SOHO opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Seneca House Advisors bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

