South32 (LON:S32) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $233.23

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.23 ($2.82) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.50). South32 shares last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 1,017,742 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on S32 shares. Barclays cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 414.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

