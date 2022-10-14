Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Update

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSBK shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

SSBK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.02.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

