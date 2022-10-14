S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $292.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.40. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

