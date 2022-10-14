Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Spark Power Group Stock Performance
Spark Power Group stock remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
