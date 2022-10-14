Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Spark Power Group Stock Performance

Spark Power Group stock remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

