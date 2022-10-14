Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cormark increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.39.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded down C$0.28 on Thursday, reaching C$11.52. 118,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,048. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$16.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$437.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total transaction of C$258,061.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,136,900.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.