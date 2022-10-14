SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.75. 68,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

