SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,004. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.