SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $39,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.20. 125,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,086. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.29 and its 200-day moving average is $321.47.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

