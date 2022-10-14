SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 60,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

