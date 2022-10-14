SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

