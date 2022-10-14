SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $69.27. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,346. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $96.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

