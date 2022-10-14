SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113,505 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

XBI stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.89. 532,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,386,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

