Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 51,114.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,295 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

