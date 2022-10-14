Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 16,902 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

