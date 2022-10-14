Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 1,752 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

