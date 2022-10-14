Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

