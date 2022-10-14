Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,697 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

