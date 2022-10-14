Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $29.56 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $367.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.22.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.