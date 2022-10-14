Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

