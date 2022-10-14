Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 31,258 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,258 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,896,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $79.32 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.