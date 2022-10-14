Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 56,075 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,075 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

IYE opened at $44.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.