Spectrum Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,205 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.