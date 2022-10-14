Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $75.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

