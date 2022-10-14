Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading 4.2% Higher

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 3,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 316,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 98,532 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 343.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 339,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.