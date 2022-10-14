Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,549.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.