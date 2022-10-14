SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.85. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $319.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock worth $264,531 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its position in SSR Mining by 3,592.3% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 233,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

