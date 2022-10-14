STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

STAA opened at $72.00 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 93.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,636,000 after buying an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

