STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 312,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 1.17. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,636,000 after purchasing an additional 194,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

