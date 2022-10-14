Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

SLNG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,244. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $181.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.