Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in September

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Greenridge Global reduced their price target on Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,051. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

