Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in September

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Greenridge Global reduced their price target on Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,051. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
