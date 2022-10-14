STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 228.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

