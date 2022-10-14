Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.3125 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWT opened at $49.70 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter.

