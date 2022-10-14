Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

