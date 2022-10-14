Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 73,190 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 4.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.