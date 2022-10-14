Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Steem has a total market cap of $89.13 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,638.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00265224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00123353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00735377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00561860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00256499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

