StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded StepStone Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.42.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $25.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.52 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

