Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. 1,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 157,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

