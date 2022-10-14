Stifel Nicolaus Trims Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Target Price to C$24.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SISXF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Savaria Price Performance
SISXF remained flat at $11.11 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Savaria has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $16.58.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Savaria (SISXF)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.