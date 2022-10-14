Stifel Nicolaus Trims Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Target Price to C$24.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SISXF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

SISXF remained flat at $11.11 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Savaria has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $16.58.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

