Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Up 95.8% in September

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of STGYF remained flat at 4.06 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.34. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of 4.03 and a 52-week high of 6.00.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.