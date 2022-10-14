StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,282.76 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,685.98 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,194.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2,122.94.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,267,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

